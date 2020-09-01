Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha’s Keonjhar

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 1st September 2020 6:59 pm IST
Three held with 19 kg elephant tusks in Odisha's Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Three persons were arrested with over 19 kg elephant tusks here in Keonjhar on Monday, a forest official said.

After receiving information about the trading of elephant tusks yesterday, the forest formed five teams to investigate the matter.

“We tried to catch the accused persons at a Dhaba in Harichandanpur in Keonjhar but they escaped from the spot,” Ajit Kumar Satpathy, Division Forest Officer, Keonjhar, Andapur Wildlife Division told ANI.

“We followed them and nabbed the trio at a village and seized a car and 19.6 kg elephant tusks from their possession,” he added.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI
