Three, including traffic cop killed in Kashmir vehicle crash

"A truck, a three-wheeler and a car crashed with each other in the Maloora area near the petrol pump there.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th July 2023 3:16 pm IST
Srinagar: Three persons, including a traffic cop, were killed on Monday in J&K’s Srinagar district when three vehicles collided against each other.

Police said the accident occurred in the Maloora area on outskirts of Srinagar city when some vehicles crashed with each other near the petrol pump in the area.

“Three people were killed in this accident. The traffic cop killed in this accident has been identified as Zahoor Ashraf belonging to Pattan tehsil in Baramulla district.

“A case has been registered in this accident in the concerned police station,” police said.

Further details were awaited.

