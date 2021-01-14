Hyderabad: Three including TRS leader die during kite flying on Sankranti

Hyderabad: Three persons including a TRS leader have died during the incidents that were reported in Hyderabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Bangaru Krishna a resident of Chikadpally was flying kite on the terrace of his house and accidentally he fell down from third floor. During the incident he fell on the iron railings near his home and he died instantaneously.

Similar incidents were also reported in Madhapur, Sideeq Nagar in which 10 year old student Nikhit has fallen from third floor of his residence and died on the spot.

In Warasiguda of Secundrabad, Syed Khalid who sustained critical injuries yesterday during the kite flying succumbed to the injuries