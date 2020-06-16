Three Indian Army men killed in scuffle with Chinese soldiers

New Delhi: Three Indian Army men, including an officer, were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh region.

An Indian Army Colonel, the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops at one of the stand-off points in the Galwan Valley.

Violent face-off

Indian Army in a statement said that during the de-escalation process which is underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. “The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” Indian Army said.

The force further stated that senior military officials of both the countries are currently meeting at the face-off site to defuse the situation.

On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks happened in Eastern Ladakh between India and China. The talks are happening near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

Manoj Mukund Naravane’s assurance

On June 13, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had assured that the entire situation along the borders with China is under control and the process of disengagement has started.

General Naravane had said, “I would just like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We’re having a series of talks which started with the Corps Commander level talks on June 6 and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks.

“As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue that we’re having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control,” he had said.

Disengaging in phased manner

The Army chief further stated that both sides (India and China) are disengaging in a phased manner. “We have started from the north, the area of the Galwan River, where a lot of disengagement has happened. It has been fruitful dialogue we had and it will continue and by and by the situation will improve as we go on,” he had said.

Source: IANS

