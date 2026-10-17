Three Indian para athletes selected for Asian Para Games 2026

Bengaluru: Three para athletes supported by CBM India Trust have been selected to represent India at the Asian Para Games 2026, scheduled from October 18 to 24 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The athletes are Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh in para swimming, Savita V Ajjanakatti in para table tennis and Sujith MS in para athletics.

Savita, from Karnataka’s Belagavi district, has won medals at state, national and international competitions. In 2025-26, she secured eight medals five golds, one silver and two bronzes. She recently won bronze in the women’s singles Class 8 event at the ITTF World Para Future Aktobe 2026 in Kazakhstan. Ranked 18th globally in Sport Class 8, she will compete in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Shams has previously held world no 1 rankings in the men’s 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke SB4 categories. He completed a 13-km open-water swim in the Ganga in November 2024 and won bronze at the Para Swim Open Falkenberg in May 2026. The upcoming competition will mark his third consecutive appearance at the Asian Para Games.

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Sujith, a visually impaired athlete from Thrissur, Kerala, competes for Delhi. He recently won gold in the T13 100m sprint at the Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship, clocking 11.35 seconds to set a national record. He will compete in the 100m sprint and long jump.

CBM India supports 19 para athletes in 2026-27, offering assistance for coaching, equipment, nutrition, travel and competition expenses. Its supported athletes won 69 medals, including 42 golds, during 2025-26.

CBM India Executive Director Sony Thomas said the selections reflected the athletes’ dedication and the importance of providing persons with disabilities opportunities to excel in competitive sports. The organisation has supported inclusive sports initiatives since 1989 and began directly supporting para athletes in 2023.