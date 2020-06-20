Three IPS officers in Telangana test positive for COVID-19

By SM Bilal Published: June 20, 2020, 1:45 pm IST

Hyderabad: Three IPS officers working in Hyderabad City police have been tested positive for corona virus. With this the total number of police personnel infected with the virus has gone up to 200, official sources said.

Two Additional Commissioners and a Joint Commissioner of DIG rank were diagnosed with the infection two days ago, after the results were out, the officers went into home isolation. Two officers are found to be Asymptomatic. However few floors in the police commissioner’s office has been contained and is being sanitized.

While in a particular branch 14 other police personnel working were tested positive and it is suspected that they have contracted through one of them.

According to the sources, few more IPS officers, who met the three on different occasions, got themselves tested on Friday and their results are awaited.

