Three journalists of Caravan Magazine assaulted by a mob in Delhi

New Delhi: The Caravan reporters Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh, and a female journalist who asked not to be identified out of fear for her safety, had reported to be assaulted by a mob in northeast Delhi.

The Caravan magazine alleged that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The reports had gone to report on the riots that had taken place in February.

The police on Wednesday said it has received a complaint from the news magazine.

“We have received complaints from both the sides (magazine and locals) and are looking into them,” Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said.

The magazine, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said, “Today afternoon, in the Subhash Mohalla locality in north-east Delhi, a group of men and women assaulted three staffers of @thecaravanindia @Prabhtalks @shahidtantray and a third staff member to stop them from reporting.”

Noticeboard | Attack on Caravan journalists: The Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists Union urges authorities to register case



The magazine alleged that the mob physically assaulted the staffers, threatened to kill them and also used communal slurs.

The journalist were later rescued by the police and taken to the nearbly Bhajanpura police station, the magazine said.

According to a report by the magazine and its executive editor, Vinod K. Jose, one of the attackers had identified himself as an official from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.