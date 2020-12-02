Three killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Kota: Three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured after their car collided head-on with a mini truck on the national highway in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

The family was going to to Jhalawar from Asnawar town to participate in a wedding function on Tuesday evening when the accident took place near Teliakhedi village, they said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sattar alias Guddu (55), a resident of Asnawar town, his wife Noorbano (54) and son Sabir (32) while two women of the family sustained critical injuries in the accident.

The mini truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. However, his vehicle was seized and a case of negligent driving was lodged under relevant sections against the driver. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem on Wednesday morning.

Source: PTI