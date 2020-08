Badaun (UP): A 45-year-old man, his daughter and one other person were killed on Thursday when a jeep hit their motorcycle in Bisauli area here, police said.

Shamsher, his daughter Fatima (20) and their relative Alauddin alias Bhure (55), died in the accident, ASP Siddharth Verma said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Verma said.

Police said they have seized the vehicle which hit the bike and efforts are on to arrest the driver.

Source: PTI