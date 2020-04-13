Three killed, two injured in accident in UP

Shahjahanpur: Three members of a family, including a minor, were killed and two others injured when they lost balance of their motorcycle and fell, police said on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police (rural) Aparna Gautam, the incident took place on Sunday when Ashok, a resident of Shivra village, was coming from Keektiya village along with five people, including two women.

On Sunday night at Malupur village, the motorcycle rider lost balance and fell on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad road while trying to save himself from an unknown vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Ashok (40), his aunt Jaimala (40) and her eight-year-old son died in the incident, Gautam said, adding that Jaimala’s daughter Suman and Suman’s three-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a district hospital, police said.

Source: PTI

