Three killed while flying kites in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 15 : Three persons, including two children, died while flying kites, in separate incidents since Thursday in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

Kite flying on the occasion of Sankranti turned tragic as two children were electrocuted in separate incidents while a man died after falling from a multi-storied building.

K. Rakesh, 13, was electrocuted while flying a kite from atop his home at Nallavelli village on the city outskirts on Friday. The kite had got stuck in the electricity cables in front of his house. The boy tried to remove it with an iron rod from the terrace, suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. On hearing his cries, his elder sister Soni tried to rescue him but she sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred in the limits of Yacharam police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite from a building in Jeedimetla area on Thursday evening. M. Charith Kumar, who was flying a kite along with his friends, accidentally laid his hands on the iron pipes of an electric motor pump. As the cables were reportedly damaged, he suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

Jeedimetla police, under Cyberabad police commissionerate, registered a case and launched investigation.

In the third incident, a man died after he fell from a multi-storied building while flying a kite. The incident occurred at Ashok Nagar in Chikkadpally area under Hyderabad police commissionerate limits on Thursday.

Bangaru Krishna, said to be an activist of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was flying kites along with family and friends on the terrace on the third floor. He slipped and fell on the iron grills fixed on the compound wall. He died while being shifted to hospital.

