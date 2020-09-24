Three Maoists gunned down in Telangana, HC orders re-postmortem

Hyderabad: Three Maoists including two women were gunned down in an exchange of fire at the Chennapuram forest range here on Wednesday, police said.

According to Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the incident took place between Maoists and police when the police party conducting a combing operation in the Chennapuram forest range.

Police seized one 8mm rifle, explosive material, and one kit bag.

While hearing a petition filed against the encounter, the High court directed the government to take back the bodies from the family members and freeze them at Bhadradri Kottagudem Government Hospital.

In addition the MGM ordered a re-postmortem with forensic experts. The postmortem ordered the government to take a full videography and submit the report in shield cover. The case is being re-assigned to October 5