Three massage centres raided in city, 12 including nine females held

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 22nd November 2021 8:31 pm IST
A massage centre raided by the Task force police on Monday in Banjara Hills area

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task force on Monday raided three massage centres at Panjagutta and Banjara Hills that were indulging in cross massage business.

On receiving information about the illegal massage business, the police raided ‘Atharya Hamam Spa’, ‘Elegant Beauty Spalon’ located in the posh areas of Hyderabad.

In the pretext of Spa business, the organizers were carrying out cross gender massages. During the operations the North Zone task force apprehended nine female workers and three customers from the massage centres.

MS Education Academy

The arrested persons have been handed over to the Banjara Hills and Panjagutta police stations respectively.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button