Three men accused of physical assault arrested by police

Hyderabad: Three men accused of physically assaulting an individual owing to community rivalry between the two parties were apprehended by the Shahalibanda police on Wednesday.

On August 2, the victim along with his friends was heading towards the Laldarwaza temple on their two-wheelers, when the three accused C. Vamshi Yadav, C. Rakesh Yadav, and C. Krishna Yadav stopped the vehicle of the victim, wrongfully confined and physically assaulted him.

Police officials remarked that the assault was a result of enmity between the two communities from Mekalabanda.

The victim suffered a head injury in the tussle as a result, he has been hospitalized. The case was registered the next day.

The Shahalibanda police booked the accused under Section 341, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The vehicle of the accused was confiscated as a part of the investigation.