Three men from UP rape woman in Hyderabad

The woman sustained injuries to her face as the accused had also beaten her. The trio who are working as painters came to Hyderabad a month ago and rented a room, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th November 2024 8:30 pm IST
Pharmacy student forced to consume alcohol, gang-raped in Telangana
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three men from Uttar Pradesh took a 50-year-old woman to their room under the pretext of offering her work and allegedly raped her, police said on Tuesday.

The three accused pretended as if they wanted the woman to wash their clothes in their room and picked her up in an auto-rickshaw. However, after reaching there, they sexually assaulted her and fled, a police official at Madhura Nagar Police Station said.

Also Read
Another Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hyderabad vandalised

The woman sustained injuries to her face as the accused had also beaten her. The trio who are working as painters came to Hyderabad a month ago and rented a room, police said.

The victim lodged a complaint with police based on which a case of gang rape and other charges was registered and the investigation is on. She was taken to the ‘BHAROSA’ support centre here for medical examination.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th November 2024 8:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button