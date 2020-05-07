Three migrant workers test positive in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three migrant workers, who had returned from Mumbai, were among 15 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 1,122.

This is the first time that migrants have been tested positive in the state. This came to light during screening of migrant workers who had returned to Telangana from Mumbai, officials said.

They clarified that no one among the migrant workers returning to their home states was found infected.

The remaining 12 cases were all reported from Greater Hyderabad, the worst affected among all the districts.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 45 people were discharged from hospital on Thursday. With this, the number of those discharged rose to 693.

The state now has 400 active cases. No deaths were reported Thursday and the toll remains 29.

Source: IANS

