IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana again

Hyderabad: Only for Sunday 16 August, the Indian Meteorological Department released a red warning for Telangana. Over the last two days the state has received steady rainfall, which has also resulted in many regions experiencing water-logging.

In the last 24 hours light to moderate rains persisted in Telangana, mainly due to low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal. Several districts have had medium to very strong rainfall scattered throughout.

The IMD has said heavy rains are forecast in the next 24 hours due to low pressure in northern Telangana.

Heavy and intermittent heavy rains will be felt in the northern Telangana districts of Adilabad, Komuram Bhim, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Urban, Medchal, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

They are likely to get rainfall of 12-20 cm. Because of extremely low density, low-lying areas may become inundated. The Meteorological Department further warned that water levels may increase in reservoirs, leading to potential flooding in nearby areas.

Owing to water logging, road, rail , and air transport may also be impeded. It was also said that, in the next 48 hours, intense rainfall could hit the districts. Several cases of water-logging and partial flooding in Mulugu and Warangal districts were recorded.In the last 24 hours Warangal (Urban) had recorded 16 cm of rainfall. Police officers had carried out rescue operations to extract citizens from waterlogged areas. The Venkatapuram districts, Komuram Bhim, Atur Nagaram, each recorded 23 cm, 18 cm, and 15 cm.