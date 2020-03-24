Three more positive Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: Day to day, the corona virus increases in Telangana State. Three more positive cases of COVID-19 (corona virus ) have been reported in the State on Tuesday, taking the number to 36 after the government declared complete lockdown till March 31.



According to the reports, the new cases include a 49-year-old, who recently returned home from London, a Germany returnee woman hailing from Chandanagar and a 61- year old woman from Begumpet who came from Saudi have tested positive for COVID- 19.



On Monday, six cases were detected across the state taking the numbers to 33. The State govt was taking all the possible preventive measures to tackle the situation and stop the further spread of corona virus.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar announced the complete lockdown of the state on Sunday till March 31st. In view of Covid-19 global pandemic, the State government has strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of the disease. Till date, 36 positive cases of COVID19 new confirmed cases as on today.

