Three people killed in highway accident in UP

Hamirpur: Three people were killed and six more injured on the Kanpur-Sagar national highway when three vehicles rammed into each other, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place under the Bharua Sumerpur police station area on Friday, SHO Prakash Yadav said.

An auto-rickshaw collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction in a bid to to save a rickshaw carrying sand and overturned, while a motorcycle rammed into it, the SHO said.

The deceased were identified as Shakuntala (50) and Ramkishan (60), who were travelling in the auto, and Rajesh Kushvaha (35), who was driving it, he said.

Two of the injured have been referred to Kanpur Hospital, the SHO said.

Source: PTI