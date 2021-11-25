Three petitioners in Dargah case withdraw cases from SC; to approach TS HC

Hyderabad: Three persons who had filed writ petitions in the high profile Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali Dargah case have withdrawn their applications from the Supreme Court. They said that they would now be submitting their petitions in the Telangana High Court.

The process they have mentioned on withdrawing their petitions is unclear.

The case after a prolonged hiatus is being heard in the Supreme Court on a regular basis. The latest hearing took place on Thursday before a bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian of the 11th court.

There are 11 civil appeals connected to the case. The withdrawal of three persons who had filed writ petitions brings down the number of cases to eight. The three petitioners have laid claim over 250 acres.

Those who have made the Telangana State Wakf Board respondents include Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt. Ltd, and Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

The Telangana State Wakf Board has as advocate on record Ejaz Maqbool, and senior lawyer Huzefa Ahmedi and others. The last spell of consecutive hearings in the case was Tuesday to Thursday.

More details are awaited pertaining to Thursday’s developments.

The Telangana State Wakf Board was recently in the news on account of the hasty and unceremonious repatriation of Ilyas Ahmed, a Tehsildar level officer who was actively working on the Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali case. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who is also Chief Commissioner of Land Administration had issued orders last week withdrawing Ilyas’ deputation at the board.

The Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali land is spread over 1,654 acre which the Board claims is Waqf. However, the previous governments in Andhra Pradesh and later Telangana parceled the entire property and either sold it away or gifted it to various organisations. About 800 acre of this land still remains intact though in the possession of the government and some private parties.

Before coming to power, the TRS government had promised that it would withdraw its cases in the Supreme Court. However it did not make good on its promises.