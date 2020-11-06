Three police officers killed, two injured in blast in Afghanistan

Kabul: Three police officers have been killed and two more injured by an explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday.

The incident took place in the earlier hours of Friday when a roadside bomb hit police officers in the country’s south, the source added.

Neither Afghan officials nor the Taliban Islamist movement has commented on the incident yet.

The Afghan government delegation and the Taliban are continuing the negotiations in Doha that may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Despite the ongoing talks, Afghanistan is still engulfed in violence, with the Taliban staging attacks across the country and the law enforcement forces being engaged in operations against the Islamist group.

