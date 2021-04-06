Three private hospitals in Hyderabad lose vaccine licenses

Hyderabad: The Central government has fixed an amount for the covid vaccination dose in the private hospitals all over India but some hospitals in Hyderabad are charging twice the amount from the public for a vaccine jab.

On receiving complaints, director of public health has cancelled the vaccine licenses of three private hospitals located in Hyderabad.

The private hospitals have been authorized to charge Rs. 250 per dose of vaccine. However, there are reports that these hospitals were charging twice the amount prescribed.

At present, persons aged above 45 years old are being administered the Covid vaccine with all the government hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, and the primary health hospitals directed to inject the Covid vaccine free of cost.

In the state, 354 government hospitals and 218 private hospitals are authorized centers for the vaccination drive with most people preferring to take the vaccine in the government hospitals.