Three railway workers crushed under train in Telangana

Published: 20th September 2022 9:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three railway workers were crushed to death under a speeding train in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Kothapalli railway station when the workers were applying grease to tracks, police said. A fourth worker was injured.

Rajdhani Express train proceeding to Delhi from Bengaluru hit the railway employees doing their duty at Hussenimiya Vagu.

The deceased were identified as Durgaiah, Pegada Srinu, and Venu. Fourth worker Srinivas had a narrow escape.

The workers apparently did not notice the speeding train and got crushed under it.

Railway police registered a case and took up investigation.

