Three senior IPS officers in Telangana promoted to the DGP rank

Hyderabad: The Government on Monday promoted three senior most IPS officers of Telangana State including Hyderabad police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to the rank of Director General of Police. The promoted officers have been retained in the same postings.

In an order passed by the Chief Secretary Telangana, three IPS officers of 1990 batch have been promoted above super time scale (ii), level 16 in the pay matrix of IPS.

The promoted officers, Govind Singh has been retained as DGP, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Telangana state while Anjani Kumar has been retained as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad and Ravi Gupta has been retained as Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department at Telangana Secretariat.