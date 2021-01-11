Three suspected terrorists arrested in Barcelona

By IANS|   Published: 11th January 2021 10:48 am IST
Barcelona, Jan 11 : Spanish police have arrested three suspected terrorists in Barcelona suspected to be members of the Islamic State (IS) militant group, a local media report said.

The two Libyans and a Moroccan are reported to have previous combat experience in Syria, Xinhua news agency quoted the El Mundo newspaper report as saying on Sunday.

The trio, who were detained on January 8, are thought to have been preparing a terrorist attack in Spain.

Although it is not known when the action was planned for, they are thought to be highly dangerous, said the report.

Police also seized documents and computers in the operation that led to the arrests.

In August 2017, terrorists carried out attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, leaving 16 people dead.

