Three Telangana residents die in road accident in USA

Hyderabad: Three Telangana residents lost their lives and one left seriously injured in a road accident that took place in Texas State of the USA. They have been identified as the residents Pedda Chinthakunta village of Marikal mandal of Narayanpet district.

The deceased victims have been identified as Narasimha Reddy his Laxmi and son Bharat while their daughter Mounika sustained serious injuries. She has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Narasimha Reddy went to the US to attend a family function in their relatives house four months back. Narsimha Reddy has been working as a conductor in Musheerabad bus depot