Three ultras killed in JK encounter

Srinagar, Sep 4 : Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday even as a search operation is underway in the area, officials said.

The encounter started when a joint team of police and Army personnel cordoned off the area on a specific input about the presence of terrorists.

As the security personnel zeroed in on the terrorists’ hideout, they came under heavy fire. In the subsequent encounter, three ultras were killed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.