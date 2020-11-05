Three wives observe Karwa Chauth for husband in Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot (UP), Nov 5 : For Krishna, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, ‘Karwa Chauth’ on Wednesday brought triple happiness when his three wives prayed together for his long life.

Krishna’s three wives — Shobha, Rina and Pinky — are real sisters married at one ceremony 12 years ago.

All three wives have two children each and live in their home in Kanshi Ram Colony.

While Krishna and his three wives were unwilling to speak about their unusual marriage, a family member said that the three wives had been living together in harmony and there were no differences within the family.

“All three are graduates and make sure that their children also live together in harmony. We had not expected this marriage to last but it has been 12 years already. Krishna never gave us the reason why he married three sisters in one ceremony,” relative said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.