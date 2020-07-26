Three women end lives in separate incidents

Hyderabad: Three women ended their lives in separate cases in the city on Saturday.

A teenaged girl hanged herself to death at her house in Chaderghat on Saturday morning. According to the police, the girl Sania Khan (17) lived along with her parents in Azampura under Chaderghat police station limits.

On Saturday morning when the parents of the girl went out on some work, the girl hanged herself in the room to the ceiling fan. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

On information the Chaderghat police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered by the police and investigation had been taken up.

In another case in Jubilee Hills, K Sunder Leela (16), a resident of Borabanda, hanged herself after scolded by her mother. According to the police, Leela, a native of Guntur lived along with her parents. Her mother Danamma had scolded her for not concentrating on studies and spending more time watching television programmes. “The girl slipped into depression and ended her life on Saturday night,” said the police. A case was registered by the Jubilee Hills police.

In the third case, Sonam Sagar (29) committed suicide by consuming bathroom cleaning acid at her house after a quarrel with her sister. The woman lived at Jumerat Bazar under Shahinyathgunj police station limits.

On Friday evening, Sonam’s sister scolded her for performing puja without cleaning the house. The woman anguished over it consumed bathroom cleaning acid in the night, the police said. Police booked a case and investigation is on.