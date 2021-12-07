‘Three words out of four are of Urdu’: Javed Akhtar mocks BJP slogan

Hyderabad: Lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is known for speaking up on various controversial issues, on Tuesday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party over its UP election slogan, pointing out that there are three Urdu words in it.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “Nice to see that the slogan of UP BJP “soch imaandar kaaam dumdaar “ has out of four three urdu words, imaandar, kaam and Damdar.” (Imaandar means honest, kaam damdaar means solid work).

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. In view of the elections, the UP BJP started an online campaign with the slogan ‘soch imaandar kaaam dumdaar’ which tells the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government.

It can be recalled that in October, Javed Akhtar had slammed the controversy surrounding the popular clothing brand Fabindia, in which the company had to withdraw an ad for using an Urdu phrase ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’.

“I failed to understand why some people have any problem with Fabindia’s Jashn-e-Riwaaz, which in English means nothing but a ‘celebration of tradition.’ How and why have anybody can have a problem with that? It is crazy,” he had tweeted.

Fabindia had cancelled an advertisement after receiving severe backlash from BJP and several right-wing groups who accused the clothing brand of ‘damaging the Hindu festival of Diwali’.

Javed Akhtar’s latest tweet has been receiving a lot of mixed responses from the netizens. Read a few tweets below:

What’s the point you are trying to make?? Are you saying Urdu is not a part of India?? Soch badlo tabhi badhega India….Urdu and Hindi are language of India since 1400 AD. Today a mix of the two is spoken all across India. — Deepak Kanth (@Deepakkanth) December 7, 2021

Hahaha…

Ye hain literary genius!!!😂😂



Kaam is derived from the Sanskrit word Karm- meaning action!



Better write film scripts of jai veeru…kutte kameene… chal bhag dhanno…& ye hath mujhe de de thakur!



Zyada tez ban ke urdu ke pakode na talein yahan.😂 — Ira (#Amaltaas) (@BairagiBabe) December 7, 2021

how can you argue with BJP the fact is that u also doing same things since last 40/50 years



ur first block buster movie name "Zanjeer" is an URDU word but u never acknowledge the language — fayzanabbasi (@faizkhd) December 7, 2021

Urdu is not an original language. It was started developing in north India around Delhi in about the 12th century. It was based on the language spoken in the region around Delhi, and it was heavily influenced by Arabic and Persian, as well as Turkish. — Ashutosh R Gupta 🇮🇳 (@iamaashoo) December 7, 2021