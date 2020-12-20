Three youths arrested by Rachakonda police for bike stunts

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Sunday detained three minor youths for indulging in rash and negligent riding.

The trio were allegedly found to be indulging in bike stunts on early morning on the main roads posing a danger for other’s life. On coming to know about the bike stunts, a team of Uppal police in Rachakonda caught three youths and detained them.

They were later shifted to police station and their two wheelers were seized by the cops. The police have counselled the youths and informed the parents.