Three youths arrested by Rachakonda police for bike stunts

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 20th December 2020 4:38 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Sunday detained three minor youths for indulging in rash and negligent riding.

The trio were allegedly found to be indulging in bike stunts on early morning on the main roads posing a danger for other’s life. On coming to know about the bike stunts, a team of Uppal police in Rachakonda caught three youths and detained them.

They were later shifted to police station and their two wheelers were seized by the cops. The police have counselled the youths and informed the parents.

READ:  Husband jailed for ‘love jihad’, woman tells court she’s adult and married by choice
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 20th December 2020 4:38 pm IST
Back to top button