Three youths booked for insulting national anthem

In the 29-second video, a youth donning a black jacket is seen offering a salute and then obscenely dances and his friends laugh as the national anthem plays in the background.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 28th January 2023 1:32 pm IST
Meerut: Three youths were booked for allegedly insulting the national anthem in the Eidgah locality area here, police said on Saturday.

“A video had gone viral in which three youths could be seen dancing while the national anthem is being played. During the investigation, two of them were identified as Adnan and Ruhal,” Station House Officer of Railway Road police station Sanjay Kumar Sharma said.

He said a case was registered against the three youths and Adnan was detained for questioning.

Sachin Sirohi, a former city president of Hindu Jagran Manch, said it was an insult to the national anthem and demanded that a sedition case be registered against the accused persons.

