Three youths from city die in road accident at Shadnagar

By SM Bilal|   Published: 28th February 2021 10:16 pm IST

Hyderabad: Three youths hailing from city had met with an ghastly road accident at Shadnagar on Sunday morning. The three died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Abdul Obaid, Mohammed Zeeshan, and Abdul Hannan who were proceeding towards Mahbubnagar district via NH-44 to catch fish at Julara Project today.

According to the sources the three youths were driving the swift car and it had hit the road divider and later ramming into a container.

After recieving information a team of Shadnagar police reached the spot and shifted the deadbodies to Government hospital for conducting postmorterm.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

