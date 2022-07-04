Throwback: SRK’s salary for his debut movie ‘Deewana’ in 1992

Mumbai: One actor of Indian cinema who made theatres go houseful with his almost every film is none other that Shah Rukh Khan. He has been ruling Bollywood for three decades now with his most impeccable and effortless onscreen persona.

Today, King Khan is one of the highest paid actors not just in India, but across the world. He is among the well-established stars of entertainment industry and gets paid in crores for every project, film and brand endorsement.

His journey wasn’t a cakewalk. Like all of us, SRK too struggled a lot to achieve his position as ‘bankable’ stars in the country. His first paycheck wasn’t as grand as his current one. Scroll ahead to see how much he got paid for his first film.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut 1992 release ‘Deewana’ which also starred late actress Divya Bharti and late Rishi Kapoor in main roles.

During a throwback interview with a magazine, SRK had revealed that he was apparently paid Rs 4 Lakhs for ‘Deewana’. A snippet of the magazine was once shared by an Instagram handle named ‘Rarephotoclub’ which read, “4 lakh for Deewana and Rs 25,000 for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. I was supposed to get Rs 1 lakh more if and when Deewana completed a 100-day run. But it wasn’t paid to me, the producer told me, ‘You didn’t like the film so why should we pay you?’”

Speaking about his remuneration for his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, SRK is reportedly taking home Rs 100 crores for the whole project. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from it, King Khan also has Dunki and Jawaan in his kitty. Salaries of these movies are yet to be disclosed.