Throwback Thursday: Chiranjeevi asks fans to spot Pawan Kalyan in this flashback pic!

By Rasti Amena Published: 20th August 2020 4:57 pm IST

Hyderabad: Ever since he made his Twitter debut in March 2020, Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi is quite active and frequently keeps interacting with his fans. From throwback clicks to family pictures, the 64-year-old actor leaves no chance to entertain his die-hard fans on social media.

Likewise, on World Photography Day which was on August 19, the senior hero of Tollywood shared a throwback black and white picture which was the first one clicked by him by with an AGFA Click-III camera. However, what caught our attention are the five kids in the old photo standing side-by-side and the picture is currently breaking the internet.

Sharing the flashback pic on Twitter, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ actor asked his fans to guess the popular Tollywood celebrity who is none other than Powerstar Pawan Kalyan — standing in the middle. Have a look at his tweet below.

As soon as he shared the picture, netizens recognized that it’s Power Star Pawan Kalyan who Chiranjeevi is talking about.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, many B-town and Tollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun took to social media to flaunt their skills with the camera on the occasion of World Photography Day on Wednesday. Ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani too wished everyone on the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the upcoming big-budget film Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva.  It will be produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, the remake of Hindi film Pink.

