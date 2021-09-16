Throwback: When Pak PM Imran Khan almost got married to Rekha

Mumbai: Two of the biggest industries –sports and film, are often seen going hand in hand. Their collaboration gave rise to some of the biggest controversies, a few power couples and a ton of stories that were left unraveled. One story was of former Pakistan cricketer, presently the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran was not only regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played cricket, was the ladies’ man in his era. Not only did he have the ability to win games with his brilliance, but he also won hearts with utmost his charm. He has been known to have many beautiful women including Bollywood divas around him during his playing days.

The World Cup-winning captain was linked a few big names from the Hindi film industry from veteran actress Rekha to Shabana Azmi as women from Bollywood did find him quite fascinating.

It was reported back then that the relationship between Rekha and him was not merely a fling and that the cricketer had travelled all the way to Mumbai to spend some quality time with his then sweet-heart, for one whole month.

(Image Source: Bollywood Shaadis)

The couple was found to be made for each other and madly in love. They were spotted at multiple places together in Mumbai including the beach, having a gala of time in each other’s company. A few reports also claimed that the former Pakistani captain almost got married to yesteryears Bollywood diva.

According to reports, the bond was quite likely to have gotten stronger as a throwback article published in The Star reported that the veteran actress’ mother also approved of their relationship and even consulted an astrologer regarding the future of their relationship.

Anyhow, things didn’t go as well as was expected and the couple parted ways. It was also quoted in the report that the PM said that he enjoyed the company of actresses but would never end up marrying one.

Not just Rekha, Imran Khan was also linked up with Zeenat Aman.