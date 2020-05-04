Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in TS : Met

Hyderabad: The low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is very likely to persist meandering over south Andaman Sea & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during next 5 days. The system is under continuous watch.

The trough/wind discontinuity extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level now runs from East Madhya Pradesh to south interior Tamilnadu across east Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorm with Hail and Lightning very likely to occur over East Rajasthan( Jaipur and Adjoining areas) during next three hours. Satellite and radar Images attached. pic.twitter.com/RCiDMwp8ZB — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 4, 2020

The Met Department informed that thundershowers accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

Heat wave conditions likely to occur at isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad Kumrambheem, Nizamabad,Jagtial, Mancherial Pedapalli and Normal.

In Hyderabad and it’s neighborhood rain or thundershowers could occur and temperature will remain at 41&27 degrees Celsius.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.