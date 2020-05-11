Thunderstorms expected over Telangana

Hyderabad: Conditions are likely to become favorable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea & Nicobar Islands around 16th May 2020. The trough/wind discontinuity from south Vidarbha to south Tamilnadu now runs from east Vidarbha to south Tamilnadu across Telangana & Rayalseema and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea & adjoining Sumatra coast extending up to mid-tropospheric levels persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining the Andaman Sea around 13th May. It is likely to become more marked over central parts of south Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 72 hours

Meanwhile, the Met Department has said that light RTO moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in the State and maximum temperature will remain between 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets over the State.

In the city and its neighborhood rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night and the temperatures will remain at 38 and 25degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places over Telangana. The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nalgonda.

