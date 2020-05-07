Thunderstorms with gusty winds expected over Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological on Thursday issued a warning that Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Gusty Winds with a speed of 30 to 40 Kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

The Met Department said that elsewhere in the state light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

The Maximum temperature are likely to be in the range of 41 to 43 degrees Celsius at isolated pockets over the State.In Hyderabad and it’s neighborhood rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night and the temperatures will remain at 39 and 27 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile rain occurred at isolated places over Telangana.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.0 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nizamabad the met office informed.

