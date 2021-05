Hyderabad: The weather department has forecast a depression in the air in the northern interior Karnataka and its surrounding areas. Due to the depression, the Telangana districts i.e Adilabad, Kumarabheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhopalpally, Kothagudem, Yadadari, RangaReddy, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Viqurabad, Sangareddy and Medak could witness strong winds and thunderstorms could also occur.

Light to average rainfall could also occur.