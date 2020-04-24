Thunderstorms, widespread rain expected over Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department issued a warning that Thunderstorms accompanied by lighting, Hail storm and Gusty Winds reaching the speed of 30 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

The department officials said that elsewhere light to moderate rains is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana. The Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2 to 3degress Celsius at isolated places in Telangana.

In Hyderabad and it’s neighborhood rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night and the temperatures will remain at 41 and 27 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, rain occurred at isolated places over Telangana.

The maximum highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad the Met office stated.

