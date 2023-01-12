Ticket bid to watch Ronaldo, Messi match in Saudi hits Rs 20 Cr

Riyadh: The bidding for a golden ticket to see a much-anticipated match between a Saudi team consisting of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players take on the mighty Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of France in Riyadh has reached 9.3 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 20,21,22,838).

The match is organized by the Riyadh Season 2022, in which French football, with players including Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Hakimi and Marquinhos, will face Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr stars for the Riyadh season. Cup at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 19, 2023.

Also Read Ronaldo to face off against Messi in Riyadh; record rush for tickets

Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of General Entertainment Authority (GEA), on Wednesday revealed the highest bid in play, which was received from Mohamed Al Munajim, Founder and CEO of Saudi tech company Azom.

موسم الرياض: مزاد تذكرة «فوق الخيال» الخيرية يقفز إلى 9.3 مليون ريال https://t.co/wD9RLi1XAr — الشرق الأوسط – رياضة (@aawsat_spt) January 11, 2023

But, the record 9.3 million Saudi Riyal bid is set to rise further as there is still a week to go before the auction ends on January 17.

The international auction for the individual golden ticket for the Riyadh Season Cup match began on January 9 with an opening price of 1 million Saudi Riyals (Rs 2,17,29,029).

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Saudi National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).

لأول مرة .. طرح مزاد على التذكرة الوحيدة "فوق الخيال" بمميزات فريدة ومختلفة خاصة جدا.. سيكون لها مميزات منها حضور تتويج #كأس_موسم_الرياض وتكريم الفائز بالكأس، والدخول لغرفة الملابس ينتهي يوم ١٧ المزاد



ولا احد يكلمني بأقل من مليون ريال (ريعها كامل لمنصة احسان الخيرية @EhsanSA — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 8, 2023

The event organizers revealed that they had received more than two million inquiries about tickets for the match from fans in 170 countries.

The head of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Sheikh, said in a tweet that the auction ticket gives its holder “beyond imagination” privileges, such as attending the award ceremony, access to the changing rooms for both teams, and a seat at the dinner party by the football players.