Tickets for India’s first-ever street circuit race in Hyderabad now on sale

Hyderabad: The Hussain Sagar Lake will play host to the opening event of the inaugural season of the country’s first ever-street circuit race, the Indian Racing League, on November 19 and 20, tickets for which are on sale now.

The two-day weekend event passes to the racing league are now available, with regular passes for one day starting at Rs 749, and weekend passes for two days starting at Rs 1,249 each.

The league will consist of four rounds, with the first and last rounds taking place in the city at the Hyderabad Street Circuit and the second and third rounds in Chennai at the Madras International Circuit.

In addition, this race will serve as a track test before the first Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile [FIA] Formula E event in February 2023.

The motorsports league’s idea is to unite fans of different sports and automobiles. There will be six city-based teams

competing in the league, each with one female driver, and two international and two Indian drivers.

One can log in to Book My Show for tickets and details.