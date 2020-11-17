Tiffany Haddish cries over fake lashes

News Desk 1Published: 17th November 2020 5:54 am IST
Los Angeles, Nov 17 : Actress Tiffany Haddish says fake eyelashes literally drove her to tears at the red carpet recently.

Haddish quipped that being a Hollywood personality takes “blood, sweat and tears” and she was not used to dressing up for the red carpet lately because it has been long that she stepped out, owing to the pandemic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Prepare yourself for the rocky road. People see you on the top and say, ‘She’s so lucky, must have been so easy, personality is amazing, oh, my god, want to be her best friend’,” Haddish told eonline.com, when asked about what it’s like to be a major name in Hollywood.

However, she said that she cried a lot because she wore make-up after a really long time.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not easy, it’s up and down roller coaster, you cry a lot, I’m crying now because I haven’t worn makeup in so long, my eyeballs are like what is this? Trying to suck up the tears, stay strong. I haven’t worn heels in a minute but it’s what we do to style and profile… Blood, sweat and tears,” she said.

However, Haddish says it has all been worth it and that it “feels good when you get there”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

