Tiffany Trump set to tie the knot with Lebanese fiancé Michael Boulos

Former US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is all set to marry her Nigerian-Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, November 12.

The couple will tie the knot at the former US president’s lavish Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm West Beach Florida with over 500 guests set to attend.

Over the weekend, the bride-to-be’s elder sister, Ivanka Trump, shared a photo with Tiffany on social media revealing that they were in Florida to celebrate her wedding.

Tiffany wore a white denim dress, while Ivanka, opted for a blue embellished dress.

“Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” she said.

29-year-old Tiffany, a law graduate at Georgetown University, announced her engagement to Michael Boulos on January 19, 2021.

It was reported that Boulos proposed with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond from Dubai, which was said to be worth $1.2 million.

Tiffany and Michael started dating after they met on the Greek island of Mykonos in the summer of 2018.

Who is Michael Boulos?

Boulus, who has been described as a “billionaire heir” by Vanity Fair magazine, is the son of Massad, the Chief Executive Officer of SCOA Nigeria.

25-year-old Boulos, who is of Lebanese and French descent, was raised in Lagos and is a naturalised Nigerian. The couple who met in Greece in 2017 has been dating since 2018.

His mother, Sarah, is the founder of the Performing Arts Association of Nigeria, and his family moved to Lagos when he was an infant.

Michael attended the American International School in Lagos in Nigeria before moving to London, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Global Business Administration from Regent University in 2018.

He also obtained a Master’s degree in Project Management, Finance and Risk from City, University of London, in 2019.

Boulus has been the associate director of SCOA Nigeria since 2016, the director of Fadoul Group since 2019, and the business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019.