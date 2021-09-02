Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi heads to Istanbul

Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, shared that he’s traveling to Istanbul, Turkey. Taking to social media, Emraan posted a picture, where he can be seen sitting at an airport.

“Catching a red-eye flight to,” Emraan Hashmi captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag.

Catching a red eye flight to 🇹🇷 !! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/bIEsOuLHZu — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 1, 2021

His caption has left fans wondering whether if he is joining the cast and crew of ‘Tiger 3’ in Turkey.

“Yaaay..that means you are a part of Tiger 3,” a user commented. “You are going to Turkey for Tiger 3?” another netizen asked.

For the unversed, according to reports, superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently completed the Russia schedule of ‘Tiger 3’ and now they are in Turkey for the next schedule. Emraan has not yet officially confirmed his presence in the film.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is being lauded for his performance in ‘Chehre’, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan.