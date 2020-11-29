Tiger kills tribal girl in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 29 : A 16-year-old tribal girl was killed by a tiger in Telangana’s Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday. This is the second such incident in the district this month.

The incident occurred near Kondapalli village in Penchikalapeta mandal when the girl was plucking cotton in a field. The big cat pounced on Nirmala and dragged her for about 50 metres.

The tiger left the victim and ran into forest after a youth threw sickle after an alarm raised by the villagers. Nirmala died on the spot.

Forest officials along with police rushed to the area.

A 20-year-old tribal was mauled to death by a tiger on November 11 in Girelli forest area of Rebanna Range in Asifabad division.

An official said they were trying to ascertain if the same tiger was behind both the incidents.

In the first incident, the victim along with two minor boys had gone for fishing in a stream when the tiger attacked him.

The body was dragged over some distance and was partly eaten. The two boys, who accompanied the victim, rushed to Digada village and raised an alarm.

The forest officials, after studying the pugmarks, had said that the big cat might have come to the area from neighbouring Maharashtra.

The department had deployed 35 tiger trackers in seven groups to patrol the forest areas and villages adjoining the forests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.