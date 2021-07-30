Tiger population in Telangana, AP rise steadily; govts to focus on conservation

Hyderabad: The recent trends in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh show a steady rise in the number of tigers said the forest departments of both the states on International Tiger Day, on Thursday

As per All India Tiger Estimation 2018, Telangana is one of the tiger range states with a population of 26 tigers, while the tiger population in Andhra Pradesh rose from 47 to 63.

In Telangana, the forest department officials undertook activities in protected areas like tiger reserves and zoological parks to create awareness. Besides conducting a rally, the officials also organized interactive sessions which were attended by wildlife enthusiasts and NGO workers.

A virtual drawing and painting competition with the theme “Tiger at the top of the food chain” alongside a trek of around five kilometers was conducted to heighten interest in conservation.

The two tiger reserves in Telangana are present in Nagarkunool and Nalgonda districts, as well as in Nirmal, Mancherial, Adilabad, Asifabad districts.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a picture book of the 63 tigers, and directed officials to continue their efforts for tiger preservation in the state.

Tigers in Andhra Pradesh can be found in regions spreading from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests and could on occasion be sighted as far away as in Kadappa and Chittoor districts.