Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s wedding on cards? Dad Jackie Shroff reveals his son’s plans

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff aka ‘action star’ turned a year older today. Actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt’s son made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti. Apart from his action-packed movies, Tiger often grabs headlines for his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

The couple has been sparking dating rumours since way back when they appeared in the music video Befikra. They won the hearts of the audience with their crackling chemistry and fiery dance moves in the video. The rumours were fueled up after their onscreen amazing chemistry in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2.

Though Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are often spotted together in and around the town, they prefer maintaining silence and keeping their relationship away from limelight.

In an recent interview Jackie Shroff opened up about the his son Tiger Shroff’s wedding rumours and said, “He is married to his work right now. I don’t think he is going to defocus because once he focuses on something then he has a laser like focus. If he gets married, I know he will be going to focus on that.”

However, Jackie did not deny the fact that Disha Patani and his son Tiger are dating, which further confirmed their relationship.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff spoke about his rapport with Disha Patani and said that her nature made it easy to get along with her. “We have a lot in common and that’s why we get along well. I have very few friends in the industry. There’s Danny uncle’s (Denzongpa) son Rinzing, who is about to be launched soon, and Ranjit sir’s son Jeeva. They are my childhood friends.”

“Disha and I met during Baaghi and since we have similar interests and can laugh over silly things, we hang out together. She is very easy-going, no tantrums. We go out for lunch every now and then and get clicked together,” Tiger had told Mumbai Mirror.

On the work front, Tiger has several movies in the pipeline including Ganapath, Heropanti 2 and Rambo 2.