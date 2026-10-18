Tiger Shroff escapes firing attempt in Mumbai’s Juhu; manhunt on

The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
Tiger Shroff at a promotional event in Mumbai, wearing a light pink T-shirt.
Tiger Shroff. Wikipedia

Mumbai: Unidentified person/s fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18, though he is unhurt, police said.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said.

“Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident,” the official reiterated.

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As per preliminary reports, an unidentified individual fired upon the actor and his friend.

A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor’s car.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab those involved, with specialised teams checking CCTV footage of the area for leads, the official added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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